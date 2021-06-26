'I think I’m better with one arm': Adaptive athletes prepare for Ironman CDA

Challenged Athletes Foundation of Idaho’s first Community Day in Coeur d’Alene introduces the local adaptive sports community to outdoor equipment.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Willie Stewart is brimming with confidence two days before Ironman Coeur d’Alene.

He has experience, a lot of it, on his side.

“None of them were even born when we started this stuff — punks!” he shouts with a big smile at younger people milling around at Sanders Beach on a sunny Friday morning.

Stewart is gregarious. Friendly. Encouraging. The more he talks, the more it’s clear he’s in an element he enjoys.

“I’m a social guy. I say hello to everyone. I’m going to tell you, ‘Good job, go get it,’” he says.

The Boise man isn’t worried about Sunday’s expected triple digits for the big race.

“I know I can walk, jog and talk,” he says. “We have a long time to finish it. Hopefully the sun goes down and I get cool — we’ll see what happens. I’m excited.”

It is only when asked about the 2.4-mile swim, he references the fact that he has only one arm, the right.

No problem.

“I think I’m better with one arm,” he said, then adds that not only is his left arm gone, but both hips have been replaced.

He considers himself a “good swimmer" today.

“When I was younger, I was a great swimmer. I was a great runner, too,” he added.

Still is.

Often referred to as “One-Armed Willie,” Stewart has completed eight Ironmans, including four in Kona, Hawaii. But, he notes, that was “a long time ago.”

His last Ironman was in 2007.

“As you get older, you get beat up,” he said.

Stewart was on hand for the Challenged Athletes Foundation of Idaho’s first Community Day in Coeur d’Alene to introduce the local adaptive sports community to outdoor equipment including GRIT Freedom Chairs, a wheelchair accessible paddle board and handcycles.

It was an opportunity for athletes to meet other adaptive athletes, use the equipment to explore Idaho’s outdoors and to chat with adaptive sport mentors like Stewart, stroke survivor Kevin Rhinehart (also in Ironman CDA), and Becki Walters, an athlete, CAF grantee, coach and cycling club ride leader.

“It’s a big family reunion,” said Jenn Skeesick, CAF Idaho regional director, after helping a youth heading out on the lake in a kayak.

She said they want people to be aware that those with special needs are not limited in what they can do. And there’s no better place than the Gem State for new adventures.

“Idaho’s just a giant playground,” she said.

Devyn Burdett, Miss Wheelchair Idaho from Coeur d’Alene, went out on a specially-designed paddleboard.

“That was amazing. I need that in my life,” she said with a smile after returning to shore.

It was her first time on water in her wheelchair.

“A little scared at first,” she said. “Once I got the hang of it, it was great. It was freedom. It was independence. I can do it.”

Burdett’s platform as Miss Wheelchair Idaho aims to increase opportunities for others facing challenges. She was thrilled, even crying for joy, to see adaptive athletes given new opportunities via CAF.

“This is what I wanted to bring to Coeur d’Alene,” she said.

Stewart lost his arm in 1980 in a construction accident. He didn’t give it up without a fight.

“Because of rush hour traffic, Willie ran a mile on foot to the hospital while trying to hold his left bicep muscles in with his remaining arm,” said his website.

The former all-state wrestler refused to have limits.

His resume includes rugby, winning the Catalina Marathon, completing the Ironman and Xterra world championships and a Paralympic medal in cross country skiing. He is also a 15-time Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon finisher and current course record holder, two-time finisher of the HURT 100 mile run in Honolulu, Hawaii, the first challenged athlete to complete the Leadville 100 Ultramarathon race series and has kayaked the Grand Canyon with one arm.

He also serves as a spokesperson and advocate for Challenged Athletes Foundation, mentoring and encouraging adaptive athletes.

The Boise man has already scouted the run course on Sunday and if need be, will take a dip in Lake Coeur d’Alene to cool off.

“There’s a lot of places to jump in,” he said. “If you’re really hurting a five-minute float will save you."

Stewart, who will wear a prosthetic while riding the bike, loves the social, physical and emotional aspects of Ironman.

“I like the whole scene. Why would I quit?” he said.

Walters of Eagle lost her leg to cancer when she was 16.

“Thankfully, it didn’t kill me,” she said. “I’ve been very blessed to be healthy, otherwise.”

Like Stewart, there is little she concedes she can’t do.

“I’m not good at ice skating,” she said, laughing.

She loves sports, coaching, and wants people to “see what the possibilities are.”

“You’re not limited. It’s your willingness to try, your willingness to look a little silly, maybe," Walters said. "But you know what? Most of life isn’t lived with a lot of applause. So really, you’re doing it for yourself.