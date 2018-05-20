OTHELLO, Wash. – A 14-year-old male is in custody after shooting another teen through his left shoulder on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old male victim was sitting inside his vehicle after 10 p.m. at the 600 Block of S. Danielle Road in Othello when he was shot.

Officials said the victim escaped and received medical treatment at the Othello Community Hospital. He was later released.

The suspect was positively identified and later located at the 600 block of S. Saddle Road, where he was taken into custody, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing.

