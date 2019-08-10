ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A semi-truck fire in Adams County has caused State Highway 395 to close on Monday evening.

A semi-truck 12 miles south of Lind became fully engulfed in flames on Highway 395, according to the Washington State Patrol. The fire has caused the road to be completely blocked and has spread to fields surrounding the road.

The fire started at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, according to the WSP. There is no current estimate for when the road will reopen and the WSP said there is not an alternate route currently available.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

