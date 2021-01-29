Two people found dead in vehicle in Adams County

One body was found in the trunk while the other was in another part of the vehicle. The victims haven't been identified.

According to an Adams County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle with blood on the hood on Charla Road in Othello's the Edson Tracks area on Thursday night.

Deputies found one person dead in the vehicle, while another body was found in the trunk during the investigation, according to the ACSO. The bodies haven't been identified "due to the extent of the bodies condition," the sheriff's office said.