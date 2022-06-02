Ada County deputies rescue woman from icy pond

Two deputies dove into the water to pull the woman in a submerged SUV to safety.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County deputies rescued a woman from icy waters after her vehicle crashed into a pond near Eagle Road, early Sunday morning.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dylan Sklar saw the woman hit a berm on the north side of Pine, and lose control of her vehicle, around 6:00 a.m.

The women's SUV went over the curb and spun onto the ice-covered pond. The ice began to crack as the vehicle slowly started sinking, Sklar said.

Sklar called for backup. Deputy Sean Dalrymple was nearby and arrived just after the call went out.

The two men took their belts and gear off, jumped into the ice-cold water, and swam over to the women's submerged car.

"Once they arrived, they were able to get the woman out of the SUV," the sheriff's office said about the rescue in a Facebook post. "They had to pull her out of the window. They also quickly figured out she was alone. So they each hooked on to the woman and swam her back to shore."

At that point, paramedics arrived and took over care of the 51-year-old woman. The woman appeared to be in shock from the collision and extreme cold, but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Ada County police.

The temperature was only at 23 degrees at the time of the rescue.

"But it didn’t stop Sklar and Dalrymple from jumping in and saving that woman’s life," the sheriff's office continued in the post. "Just some excellent work. Well done, deputies!

