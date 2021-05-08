Activists call for state AG to clarify police reform laws

Following complaints from law enforcement about their potential impact, advocates for police reform say the attorney general's office should weigh in quickly.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A large group of police reform advocates held a press conference Thursday afternoon, calling for the Washington State Attorney General's Office to quickly issue new guidance regarding the impact of a slew of new policing laws passed by the legislature this year.

The laws deal with a series of issues including chokeholds, no-knock warrants, K-9s, weapons, trainings, and accountability, and were enacted following a summer of protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Spokane activists said the new measures were sorely needed.

"I have a respiratory issue, I have a respiratory disorder, so put a chokehold on me, any one of you, you don't need to use a nightstick or a billy club," said Director of Freedom Project East Jermaine Williams. "Put a chokehold on me, I probably won't be able to come out of that situation alive."

They also argue that most of them are just common sense.

"Isn't it just a crying shame that this has to be a law? But apparently it does," said Debbie Novak, whose son David was killed by a Spokane police officer. "It has to be a law that you only take a life as a last resort."

But in recent weeks, some law enforcement leaders have argued the laws will restrict their ability to do their jobs and have unintended consequences.

They've suggested, for example, that one of the laws will stop them from being able to respond to mental health crises.

But a recent informal opinion from lawyers in the state attorney general's office said that interpretation is wrong, and that the law in question only deals with use of force, not what sorts of calls police can go to.

Activists Thursday called for the same office to issue more opinions, and quickly, to clarify the effect these laws will have and ensure they are quickly implemented.

They criticized those who claim the laws will cause unforeseen harm.

"Embrace it and let's stop with the sky is falling mentality," said Novak. "The sky is not falling."

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, who helped lobby for many of the laws, also said the resistance isn't surprising. He said that even though the changes are common sense, they're significant, and will take some getting used to.

"We as a city, from my perspective, need to provide full support to getting all that training done, and giving a little bit of grace while people adjust to the training they've had for years, that's now going to be different," he said.