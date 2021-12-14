Reports: Employee hangs 'F Joe Biden' flag at Moses Lake construction site

Absher Construction called the flags "unwarranted" and referred to the employee's actions as an "unacceptable political stance".

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A subcontractor employee with a Puyallup construction company allegedly attached an "F Joe Biden" flag to a piece of steel at a construction site for a new Moses Lake high school on Tuesday, according to reports.

KREM 2 was made aware of the incident by several people on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Absher Construction, a subcontractor attached "unwarranted flags" to a piece of steel being put up. The sign read "FJB".

Absher Construction called the flags "unwarranted" and referred to the employee's actions as an "unacceptable political stance". They said the flags were removed as soon as the company was notified.

"We are currently conducting a further investigation of this incident and the events that transpired. At this point, we understand this was an isolated subcontractor employee incident [and] will be dealt directly with that subcontractor," Senior Project Manager Mike McCanna said in a statement. "Absher Construction does not tolerate this type of activity, has no affiliation to any part of this incident, and we have reminded all of subcontractors of this obligation."

Moses Lake School District also issued the following statement on the incident:

Early this morning, the Moses Lake School District was made aware of an unsanctioned, crude and politically-motivated banner posted at the construction site of Vanguard Academy. Upon investigation, the flag was posted by an unaffiliated subcontractor of Absher Construction and was promptly removed. We do not condone harassing language of any kind and we are confident Absher Construction will continue to uphold the values of our community, ensuring this behavior is not tolerated.