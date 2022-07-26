Abortion will be nearly illegal in Idaho beginning Aug. 25

SCOTUS issued their official judgment on Tuesday, starting the clock for Idaho's trigger law.

IDAHO, USA — The 30-day clock surrounding Idaho's abortion trigger law started to tick on Tuesday, after the U.S Supreme Court issued their official judgement on Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization.

Abortion in Idaho will be illegal beginning Aug. 25, 2022, Governor Little's press secretary Madison Hardy confirmed to KTVB on Tuesday.

The only exception is if a survivor can provide a police report in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's life is in danger. It also makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion.

Last month, an opinion from SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that made abortion legal and private between someone seeking an abortion and their healthcare provider.

The original opinion returned the issue of abortion back to the individual states, with concurring opinions from justices saying "a right to an abortion" is not specifically noted within the Constitution, so it is not a Constitutional right.

Three out of the nine judges issued dissenting opinions.

The judgement from Monday is the final say for Idaho, as well as many other states who have already issued trigger laws.

Three lawsuits from Planned Parenthood have been filed against the State of Idaho, attempting to halt the bans. Two out of the three cases will be heard next week.

