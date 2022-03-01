Rally supporting abortion rights held at Idaho Capital Building

Freeing Idaho organized the rally, protesting the new abortion bill that was introduced in the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — Freeing Idaho, a coalition of organizations that support reproductive freedom, held a rally outside of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9:00 a.m.

The rally was planned after legislation, modeled after the Texas abortion ban, was introduced in the Idaho Senate. The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill today but ended up rescheduling.

SB 1309 would eliminate nearly all abortion care in Idaho, according to Freeing Idaho, and make essential health care inaccessible for many Idahoans.

Texas's abortion ban eliminated nearly 60 percent of abortions within the first month of taking effect. Freeing Idaho says Idaho lawmakers are hoping for the same effects for their bill.

The coalition is made up of Freeing Idaho, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Legal Voice, ACLU, the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, Add the Words, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

Freeing Idaho identifies as a coalition of community partners, using a multi-faceted approach to "actualize bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom in Idaho".

Legal Voice is an organization "using the power of the law to make positive change for women, girls, and LGBTQ people in the Northwest".

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA) is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization educating residents and policymakers about reproductive health issues in Alaska, Hawai'i, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington.

The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence is a non-profit organization that engages different voices to create change in the prevention, intervention, and response to domestic violence, dating abuse, stalking, and sexual assault.

