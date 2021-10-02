'Heartbeat' abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.

Legislation that would outlaw an abortion in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is detected has been introduced.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the bill that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats.

If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman's life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest.

Abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court gets involved.

