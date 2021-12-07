3 things to know Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. —
Large brush fire burning near Spokane River
Spokane firefighters are battling a 2-acre fire burning at the Spokane river near West Summit Boulevard and West Mission Avenue on Sunday evening.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said six engines, two helicopters, and the Department of Natural Resources are on the scene and will be working to put out the flames all evening. Read more
Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin calls on legislature to reconvene after healthcare providers announce staff must get COVID-19 vaccine
Idaho lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin took to Twitter on Friday to call on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene. She said lawmakers should take this step in order to prevent private businesses and employers from making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.
"No one should be forced to choose between keeping their job and undergoing an experimental medical procedure that violates their conscience," the tweet said in part. Read more
Six counties in North Idaho have implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions that will be in place until further notice.
The restrictions will be in place in all Idaho Panhandle counties including Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, Shoshone and Latah. The restrictions are due to increased fire danger, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. Read more