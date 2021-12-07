3 things to know Monday

A large brush fire is burning near the Spokane River, Idaho's Lt. Gov. calls to reconvene the state legislature, new burn restrictions go into place.

Spokane firefighters are battling a 2-acre fire burning at the Spokane river near West Summit Boulevard and West Mission Avenue on Sunday evening.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said six engines, two helicopters, and the Department of Natural Resources are on the scene and will be working to put out the flames all evening.

Idaho lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin took to Twitter on Friday to call on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene. She said lawmakers should take this step in order to prevent private businesses and employers from making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

"No one should be forced to choose between keeping their job and undergoing an experimental medical procedure that violates their conscience," the tweet said in part.

Six counties in North Idaho have implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions that will be in place until further notice.