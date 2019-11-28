SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office said a woman believed to be missing and endangered was found safe

Mildred "Millie" Little was found safe at 5:13 p.m. They did not say how or where she was found.

Authorities said her vehicle was found at her home where they believe someone forced their way in.

Police contacted all hospitals in Grant County, along with Soap Lake’s Senior Center and McKay Healthcare Center. They confirmed she had not been admitted to any of the locations.

