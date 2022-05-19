8-year-old handling handgun shoots 9-year-old brother in Federal Way, police say

The 8-year-old was handling a handgun in the apartment when it went off, striking his 9-year-old brother, according to Federal Way police.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot by his 8-year-old brother Thursday morning in Federal Way.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a multi-family housing complex on the 1200 block of South 336th Street just before 8 a.m.

The 8-year-old was handling a handgun in the apartment when it went off, striking his 9-year-old brother, according to police.

Federal Way police, along with fire and medic personnel, responded to the scene and began giving the boy medical aid.

The 9-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. A Harborview spokesperson confirmed just after 11 a.m. that the child was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives with the Federal Way Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section are assisting with the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.