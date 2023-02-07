$754.6 million Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in Auburn

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at an Auburn Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Monday nights Washington Lottery Powerball Jackpot drawing, one lucky winner from Auburn, Wash. is now a multimillionaire.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at an Auburn Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North. The Fred Meyer will receive a $50,000 bonus.

The ticket was purchased on Feb. 5 and is the fifth largest winning in Powerball history.

This is the second time a Powerball Jackpot winning ticket was purchased in Washington state. The first time was back in 2014 when a woman won $90 million after purchasing a ticket in Auburn.

The winner of Monday nights drawing has not yet claimed their prize. The winning player has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their money.

If the winner does not come forward, by law, the money is placed into a reserve account where it is eventually transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education throughout Washington state.

Additionally, a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in Airway Heights, near Spokane, back in November remains unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed prizes can be found here.

