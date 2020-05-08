7-year-old boy drowns in Sand Creek near Sandpoint

According to the press release, two members of the Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team located the boy in the area under 12 to 15 feet of water.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A 7-year-old boy drowned in Sand Creek near Sandpoint Tuesday, according to a press release from the City of Sandpoint.

Sandpoint police were called to 400 East Mountain View Drive near the Popsicle Bridge at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a missing boy, the release says.

Family members at the scene said the child was last seen sitting on the rocks at the edge of Sand Creek, according to the press release.

First responders from Selkirk Fire, Bonner County EMS, Sandpoint and Ponderay police and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded and started searching for the child. The press release says the boy was not visible from the shoreline or the bridge.

According to the press release, two members of the Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team located the boy in the area under 12 to 15 feet of water. The boy was not wearing a flotation device and family members said he didn’t know how to swim, the release says.