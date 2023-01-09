69th annual Spokane Boat Show starts Jan. 26

With more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning Jan. 26, the Spokane Boat Show will kick off at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo center.

With Spokane having access to more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.

This year's theme is "Only In A Boat," and offers the newest boat models and accessories from around the region.

For four days only, Thursday, Jan. 26th - Sunday, Jan. 29th, attendees can see mega size cruisers, speedy runabouts, pontoon party boats, fishing boats, and personal watercrafts.

"A big reason to attend is that you can save money--the manufacturers and local boat dealers have the biggest discounts at this time of the year. Plus, boating experts and manufacturer reps are on site and can answer all your questions. If you don't find a boat that fits your needs, then you can order the boat that has all the features you want," said Scott Thompson, the general manager of the event.

For more information on the Spokane Boat Show click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.