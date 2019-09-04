SPOKANE, Wash. — Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell announced a major federal grant award that will increase public transit options in Spokane.

The grant, totaling more than $53 million, was awarded to the Spokane Transit Authority through the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts grant program The grant will fund the completion of Spokane’s Central City Line Bus Rapid Transit service.

The new line is expected to provide nearly one million rides in its first year and generate around $175 million in economic development over a 20-year period.



The Central City Line is one of more than 25 projects in the Spokane region’s 10-year transit improvement plan. Voters in every jurisdiction in the transit service area approved local funding in 2016.

It will be distinctly branded and include permanent stations with comfortable and convenient customer features like real-time information, shelters and leaning rails.

The Central City Line will link the historic neighborhood of Browne’s Addition to Spokane Community College, with connections to downtown Spokane, the University District, and Gonzaga University.

The grant comes from remaining funding in the Federal Transit Administration's Fiscal Year 2018 Capital Investment Grants Program. Spokane Transit is one of five agencies across the country to receive a portion of the $1.36 billion allocation.

"This is a giant step forward for Spokane Transit, as well as its current and future riders," said Spokane City Council Member and STA Board Chair, Candace Mumm.

The Central City Line will enhance mobility options throughout Spokane’s urban core and the surrounding residential neighborhoods. The new line will offer frequent, all-day service on an easy-to-use transit line that operates much like more expensive streetcars in larger cities.

“Not only will the full grant funding of the Central City Line help further connect Spokane with the surrounding areas and provide reliable public transportation services to the entire community, but it will also bring an estimated $175 million in economic impact here in Eastern Washington. This is a win for Spokane, and I was proud to work with Senators Murray and Cantwell to make it happen," Representative McMorris Rodgers said.

