'The sky's the limit': 39 Idaho students awarded Governor's Cup Scholarship

The Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship is helping 39 students with their education in an Idaho institution of their choice.

BOISE, Idaho — Thirty-nine students celebrated on Tuesday afternoon after receiving the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship.

It was a shock for Weiser high school student, Mattie Shirts.

"'What is going on? there is no way I just won this'," Shirts said. "I was just shocked and couldn't believe it."

The governor held a reception at the capitol to honor them with many community members and parents in attendance.

The Idaho Governor’s Cup helps Idaho students continue higher education and stay in the state. Each year, they raise funds to help provide scholarships, with most of the funds being raised through their annual golf tournament. This tradition dates back to 1974 when it was first started by the governor at the time, Cecil Andrus.

“Getting this award means the world to me because I am going into education, and the college I’m attending is expensive,” Shirts said. “I'm from a very small rural town and I'm proof you can get a sliver of a chance because you never know. There are other kids here that feel the same way.”

Governor Brad Little said the event and award honor students’ commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state. For students who get the scholarship, this is the first step to launching their educational journey and achieving their dreams.

"The sky's the limit with a little bit of hard work and determination. I'm just excited, and it's a great opportunity," Madison Myers, another award recipient and Wendell high school graduate said, "This will really help me really be able to achieve my goals."

This year, the scholarship fund received more than 3,000 applicants. On Tuesday, 39 students each received one of the three scholarship options: either an academic scholarship of $5,000, the Career-Technical Education award of $3,000 or the Cecil D Andrus Excellence in Education scholarship.

These awards renew for up to four years. This year's Governor’s Cup event will be held Sept. 7 through 9, in Sun Valley.

