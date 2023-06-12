Washington state to get over $370 million from opioid settlement distributions

125 local governments have signed on to the resolution in Washington state, and payments will begin this year.

SEATTLE — Over $370 million will be coming into Washington state as a result of an opioid settlement with four major companies.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced details around the settlement Monday morning, including that all 125 eligible local governments signed onto the resolution.

CVS will pay $110.7 million to Washington state over the next 10 years, Walgreens will send $120.3 million over the next 15 years, Teva will pay $90.8 million over the next 13 years and Allergan will pay $50 million over the next seven years.

Half of the money from the settlements will go to the eligible cities and counties, while the other half will go to the state. All money from the settlements must go toward opioid remediation.

“These resources are flowing to every corner of the state to address the Fentanyl crisis and improve treatment options,” Ferguson said. “This will save lives and make our communities safer.”

King County and its local governments will receive the largest amount from the settlements at $104.4 million. Pierce County ($48.8 million), Snohomish County ($47.3 million), Spokane County ($35.6 million) and Clark County ($27.1) million round out the top five counties receiving the most from the settlements.

Allergan will stop selling opioids for a decade and Teva will no longer be able to market opioids as part of the resolutions.