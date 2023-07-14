Boise River stocked with 300 Chinook salmon

Friday's release included roughly 100 adult Chinook salmon measuring 24 inches or more, plus 200 smaller "jacks."

BOISE, Idaho — Local anglers lined the Boise River bank along Barber Park Friday for an early opportunity to catch a newly-released Chinook salmon.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) released roughly 300 salmon in river at four different locations, including Barber Park, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge.

“It’s a fun fish to catch. They're not easy to catch,” 50-year Boise River angler Gary Warhol said. “You don't get that many fish - you don't have that many opportunities around here. So, when you get an opportunity, you take it.”

The fish are part of a surplus that comes from Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins; the hatchery passed its number of fertilized eggs needed for the next generation of Chinook salmon in Idaho.

The release included roughly 100 larger adult fish that measure out to 24 inches or more. The release also included smaller "jacks," which are Chinook smaller than 24 inches. Both a fishing license and salmon permit is required to fish for Chinook in the river.

IDFG officials actively checked for fishing licenses and salmon permits Friday at Barber Park.

“Salmon, when they bite, they just pick it up. They very seldom really clobber it. Most of the time, it just almost feels like you got a snag,” Warhol said.

Chinook salmon fishing on the Boise River opened from its mouth upstream to Barber Dam on Friday. Fishing is allowed 24 hours per day, with a closing date of Aug. 30.

If you catch a salmon on the Boise River, IDFG said it should be recorded with river location code 28. Anglers without a permit must immediately release hooked Chinook salmon.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for folks to fish for one of Idaho’s most prized game fish, right here in the Treasure Valley,” Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts said.

A person cannot exceed taking 20 adult Chinook salmon across Idaho during the seasons occurring before Aug. 10, 2023. Other Idaho Fish and Game limits for Chinook salmon fishing in the Boise River are included below:

Bag (Daily): Two (2) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Two (2) Chinook salmon, regardless of size. Possession: Six (6) Chinook salmon, regardless of size.

Barbed hooks are allowed while fishing for Chinook on the Boise River. IDFG said hooks used for salmon fishing cannot be larger than 5/8 inch between the point and shank.

For more information on Idaho Fish and Game seasons, rules and methods of take for the Boise River and Chinook salmon, click here.

