3 things to know Wednesday

Spokane COVID numbers are very close to surpassing state health metrics, New vaccination site to open at Spokane Community College, more stimulus checks to come

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County is "very close" to surpassing the COVID-19 health metrics needed to stay in Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan, Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez warned on Tuesday.

“The trends we are seeing with COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations is [sic] concerning as we are very close to surpassing the necessary metrics that will allow us to remain in phase three of the Healthy Washington plan,” Velazquez said in a press release. “As businesses open up more and as more people become eligible for the vaccine, it is easy to become relaxed with the public health measures, but we must remain vigilant if we want to continue to see progress.” Read more

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by CHAS Health is opening at Spokane Community College on Wednesday, April 7.

The site will be located at SCC's Walter S. Johnson Sports Center (Building 5) and is scheduled to be in operations over the coming weeks and months to meet demand, CHAS Health said in a press release. CHAS previously served as the provider for the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health. Safeway has since taken over as the provider at the site. Read more

Americans on Social Security and select other federal benefits plans who did not have to file 2019 or 2020 tax returns should start seeing their stimulus checks arrive Wednesday from the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill.