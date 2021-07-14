3 things to know Wednesday

A fire continues to burn across the Okanogan County, red flag warnings are place, and a lucky, vaccinated Washington resident will find out they won the lottery.

The fire burning in Nespelem has already claimed 14 structures, seven of which were homes.

The Chuweah Creek Fire/Joe Moses Road Fire has burned 11,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Kathy Moses with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

KREM's Amanda Roley and Nicole Hernandez talked to homeowners and community members on Tuesday who witnessed the fire or lost their homes.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of Central and Eastern Washington for this Wednesday and Thursday as a mix of dry and windier conditions will elevate the fire danger to critical levels. This includes the Spokane, Pullman, Moses Lake and Omak areas.

The dry conditions aren't a surprise. Relative humidity will drop to as low as 8% in central Washington during the afternoon hours. That combined with gusty winds up to 20-30 mph will create a combination of ideal weather conditions for rapid wildfire growth.

The grand prize winner for Washington's "Shot of a Lifetime" COVID-19 vaccine lottery was chosen Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

The winner will be notified on Wednesday.