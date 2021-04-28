3 things to know Wednesday

Downtown Spokane George Floyd mural vandalized for second time; Gov. Little signs fetal heartbeat bill into law; Biden to address Congress for first time.

The mural of George Floyd in Downtown Spokane was vandalized for the second time.

The mural was put up in July 2020 after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. The officer who killed him, Derek Chauvin, was recently found guilty of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death.

Legislation outlawing nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that contains a "trigger provision," meaning it won't go into effect unless a federal appeals court somewhere in the country upholds similar legislation from another state.

President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office.