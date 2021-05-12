3 things to know Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash —
Preliminary investigation suggests Spokane health district administrator may have violated state law in ousting health officer
A preliminary investigation conducted at the behest of the Washington State Board of Health found evidence that Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark may have violated state law when she ousted former county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz in fall of 2020.
The findings are only the latest development in a months-long saga that began with a tumultuous press conference in October, culminated in a public meeting in which the SRHD board fired Lutz, and continued when Spokane citizens complained to the state board of health about Clark's conduct. Read more
The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) announced Idaho will move from the modified Stage 3 to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebound plan during its biweekly meeting regarding COVID-19 in Idaho.
Under Stage 4, Idahoans will be able to hold gatherings of any size, according to IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen. Read more
Amid a nationwide worker shortage, two businesses in Spokane County are offering cash incentives for new hires.
Companies throughout the United States are advertising more jobs than they were before the pandemic, when the unemployment rate was a 50-year low of 3.5%, so they clearly want to add workers. Yet hiring stumbled in April because many employers couldn't attract as many as they needed. Read more