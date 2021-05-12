3 things to know Wednesday

Health administrator may have violated state law, Idaho moves to Stage 4, businesses are offering hiring incentives.

SPOKANE, Wash — Preliminary investigation suggests Spokane health district administrator may have violated state law in ousting health officer

A preliminary investigation conducted at the behest of the Washington State Board of Health found evidence that Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark may have violated state law when she ousted former county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz in fall of 2020.

The findings are only the latest development in a months-long saga that began with a tumultuous press conference in October, culminated in a public meeting in which the SRHD board fired Lutz, and continued when Spokane citizens complained to the state board of health about Clark's conduct. Read more

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) announced Idaho will move from the modified Stage 3 to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebound plan during its biweekly meeting regarding COVID-19 in Idaho.

Under Stage 4, Idahoans will be able to hold gatherings of any size, according to IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen. Read more

Amid a nationwide worker shortage, two businesses in Spokane County are offering cash incentives for new hires.