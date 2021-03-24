3 things to know Wednesday

Are you getting stimulus check today? Gonzaga could be the first Jesuit university since 1984 to win March Madness and TikTok about Jason Fox goes viral

mericans waiting for the direct deposit of their third stimulus check should take a look in their bank accounts Wednesday. That's when the IRS said its second batch of payments should start showing up.

But this isn't the final group of deposits, so people need to also be prepared to possibly wait a little longer.

The IRS said Monday that the new batch began processing last Friday and would have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24. That coincides with what some people may have found when they checked the IRS Get My Payment tool when checking to see when they would receive their money. Read more

Sunday's Sweet 16 matchup for Gonzaga will be an opportunity to gain some bragging rights.

Creighton University, like Gonzaga, is a Jesuit institution located in Omaha, Nebraska, and both schools are vying for their first national title.

There are only 28 schools in the country built on the same principles.

“So you gotta like it when they have basketball teams that are at the big dance,” said Father Pat Conroy, a Jesuit priest at Gonzaga. “People from Omaha, people from Spokane, it’s like we don’t have to back down to New York or Los Angeles or anybody.” Read more

As a Newport mother waits for the murder trial to get underway in her son's death, she's finding support from people she never even met on social media. A viral video is showing Jason Fox's family that people around the country want justice.

Fox, 19, was found buried in a shallow grave just outside of Newport, WA in October 2020.