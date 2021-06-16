3 things to know Wednesday

Spokane Public Schools to vote on proposed boundary changes; Spokane cannabis retailer offering vaccine clinic; Spokane housing director Cupid Alexander resigns.

Apex Cannabis in Spokane is offering a discount for those who get vaccinated at their event starting Thursday.

Apex will offer a free joint to those who get their vaccine at their clinic. They will also offer 25 percent off their purchase to those will register in advance and 15 percent off to those who walk in.

They will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For the first time in 40 years, Spokane Public Schools proposed major changes to school boundaries. The overhaul would impact thousands of local families.

As growth in the city has changed, school enrollment numbers shifted. This has led to dramatic differences in school sizes. The district is adding three new middle schools, thus moving to a 6-8 grade middle school configuration.

Cupid Alexander has resigned as the Director of the Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division for the City of Spokane.

Alexander served Spokane for a little more than eight months. He stepped into the role on November 16 of last year. His last day is July 30, 2021.