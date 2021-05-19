3 things to know Wednesday

Early returns show Post Falls School District levy leading; Babb Fire was sparked by branch from diseased tree; 8-year-old boy accidentally killed by pellet gun.

A supplemental levy for the Post Falls School District is leading in early returns after Kootenai County special election results were updated at 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday.

The school district is giving the levy another try after it failed by 33 votes during an election on March 9, 2021. Residents are being asked to cast ballots for a two-year replacement levy in the same amount as the first — $4.955 million per year that will fund $9.91 million in two years.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources released its final report on the Babb Road Fire that destroyed the town of Malden on Labor Day in 2020.

The Babb Road Fire destroyed over 15,000 acres. More than 85% of all buildings in Malden and Pine City, located in rural Whitman County, burned to the ground in the Babb Road Fire.

An 8-year-old boy died in Moses Lake on Tuesday night after being accidentally shot in the chest with a pellet gun, authorities said.