3 things to know Wednesday

What to know about already scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments, a candlelight vigil to be held for a Spokane mother and a new Washington law

After the United States recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, health officials in Washington and Idaho are following suit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they are looking into six cases of very rare, but potentially dangerous, blood clots that occurred in women ages 18 to 48 several days after they received the single-dose vaccination. One of the six died and another is in critical condition. All of the cases remain under investigation. Read more

Community members are supporting the family of a Spokane mother who was found dead on Sunday and her five-year-old daughter who is hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in an attack.

A GoFundMe is set up to help with Lilly's recovery and her family. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $35,000 had been raised.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Franklin Park. Read more

Thirteen people convicted of drug possession charges under a law struck down by the state Supreme Court were released from Department of Corrections custody after Gov. Jay Inslee signed commutations for them.

More commutations are expected in response to petitions, with Inslee expected to sign at least two more on Tuesday.