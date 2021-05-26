3 things to know Wednesday

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were indicted on murder and conspiracy charges by an Idaho grand jury Monday. A warrant was issued for their arrests on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.
The pair faces several felony charges in the deaths of Vallow's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow as well as Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.
RELATED: Listen to 'One Foot in the Grave': A KREM 2 podcast about the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell story
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are working to identify two men who assaulted a woman in her home Monday evening.
According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, at 4:15 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on East 16th Avenue in Spokane Valley.
The victim told deputies that she was restrained and assaulted by two men. She said she did not know the how the men got into her house and she was unable to identify the men because she lost consciousness during part of the attack.
Spokane has wanted a North-South Freeway since the 1940s, and as the region continue to boom, demand for it has only grown.
Right now, you can finally see physical construction of what the Washington State Department of Transportation has dubbed the North Spokane Corridor project throughout Northeast Spokane. To some drivers, of course, the closed roads and detours are an annoyance. But to many others, it’s a sign of long-awaited progress.