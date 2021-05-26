3 things to know Wednesday

Murder charges against Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell; Detectives looking for suspects who beat Spokane Valley woman; Next steps in North Spokane Corridor project

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were indicted on murder and conspiracy charges by an Idaho grand jury Monday. A warrant was issued for their arrests on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

The pair faces several felony charges in the deaths of Vallow's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow as well as Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are working to identify two men who assaulted a woman in her home Monday evening.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, at 4:15 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home on East 16th Avenue in Spokane Valley.

The victim told deputies that she was restrained and assaulted by two men. She said she did not know the how the men got into her house and she was unable to identify the men because she lost consciousness during part of the attack.

Spokane has wanted a North-South Freeway since the 1940s, and as the region continue to boom, demand for it has only grown.