3 things to know Tuesday

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area; Child tax credit update: payments starting July 15; Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in WA.

Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials.

The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."

The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday.