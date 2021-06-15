3 things to know Tuesday

Spokane City Council adopts new city flag; Spokane Co. younger populations lagging in vaccine rates; Vaccine lottery winners selected Tuesday in 2nd WA drawing.

The Spokane City Council is preparing to unveil the new city flag after it was unanimously adopted by the council on Flag Day.

The new flag will be unveiled and replace the old flag at City Hall at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Spokane City Hall and the Flag Commission are welcoming the public to join in the celebration. There will be giveaways on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Washington state as a whole is sitting at 64.25 percent of people 16 and older receiving at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Washington State Department of Health data.

While the state may be inching closer to Governor Jay Inslee's goal of 70 percent in order to reopen before his June 30 deadline, Spokane County is lagging behind the statewide average. In Spokane County, the rate of people initiating vaccination is sitting at 52.37 percent, more than 10 percent lower than the statewide rate.

Washington will draw winners in its second vaccine lottery on Tuesday morning, including one lucky recipient for a $250,000 prize.