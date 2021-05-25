3 things to know Tuesday

Moderna says COVID vaccine safe in kids ages 12 to 17; Monthly child tax credit payments start July 15; Spokane Arena hosting first 'Vaccination Happy Hour' Tuesday

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Starting on July 15, some families with kids could see more federal money headed their way this summer, as part of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill signed in March.

Roughly 39 million households in the United States will automatically get these payments through direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The first "Vaccine Happy Hour" event at the Spokane Arena is on Tuesday, May 25.

In an effort to celebrate COVID-19 vaccinations and offer incentives for shots in Spokane County, the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Arena is hosting four "Vaccination Happy Hour" events in May and June.