3 things to know Tuesday

Gonzaga will play USC in Elite 8; Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Providence Spokane; Local leaders set sights on investment in East Central.

Gonzaga will play USC in Elite 8 on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball now knows their opponent in the Elite 8.

The Bulldogs will take on USC on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. The game will air on TBS.

The top overall seed Gonzaga beat five seed Creighton 83-65 in the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Six seed USC beat seven seed Oregon 82-68 in the same round to advance.

Read more.

Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Providence Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are about 300 appointments available at Providence Medical Park for people to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, March 30.

Those who schedule an appointment for Tuesday must be able to return to the same location for the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, April 27.

Read more.

'It is the next neighborhood to pop': Spokane leaders set sights on investment in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council declared its intention to invest in the East 5th Avenue area via a resolution Monday night, the latest step in an attempt to revitalize the long-neglected East Central neighborhood.

East Central began as a promising neighborhood early in Spokane's history, but a series of events caused lasting damage. First, the decline of certain industries. Then, redlining and housing segregation.

Read more.

