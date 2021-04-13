3 things to know Tuesday

US recommends 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, WSDOT activates I-90 ramp meter in Spokane, Whitman County will move back to Phase 2

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination. The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."

The Washington State Department of Transportation is activating five new ramp meters at high-traffic areas along Interstate 90 in Spokane this week and next.

The new ramp meters are being installed to reduce crashes, relieve congestions and improve safety, WSDOT said. They are activated when traffic flow requires them and will not be used when traffic is light. WSDOT engineers will fine-tune operations and closely monitor traffic each ramp following activation, according to the agency.

Whitman County is one of three counties in Washington that will move back to Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday, April 16 due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday.