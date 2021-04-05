3 things to know Tuesday

Today Governor Inslee will make phase announcements, restaurants are struggling to hire staff and baseball is back in Spokane.

Gov. Jay Inslee is providing an update on Washington's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning, a day after officials evaluated metrics throughout the state.

Inslee will be joined by state Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Umair Shah and Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health - Seattle & King County. The update will begin at 11 a.m. Read more

Job postings appear to be around every corner in Spokane but employers in the city's hospitality industry say it has been difficult to fill their openings. Davenport Hotels is just one company that's searching for dozens of employees.

"It's been challenging finding...associates to come either back to work or new associates to come and work at the Davenport," said Matt Jensen, who serves as Director of Sales and Marketing for Davenport Hotels. Read more

After a whole season without any Spokane Indians baseball, it’s almost time for the first pitch.

Opening day at Avista stadium is Tuesday, May 4. It’s the first time a home game is happening at the stadium since 2019.