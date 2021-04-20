3 things to know Tuesday

One Tree Cider House has announced the newest addition to their flavor profile: blackberry rhubarb!
The announcement of the new flavor comes just in time for summer. It will be hitting local grocery stores this week!
The cider house teased the new flavor on their Instagram for weeks. They finally announced the brew on Up with KREM Tuesday morning.
The Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to make mask wearing in schools ‘strongly recommended’ instead of required.
A pair of resolutions passed with a 3-2 vote for each. One resolution applied to students, the other to staff. The new policy goes into effect Wednesday.
A Spokane doctor is accused of plotting to have his estranged wife assaulted, kidnapped and drugged on the dark web.
Ronald Ilg is charged with attempted kidnapping after the FBI was tipped off about the plot by the woman. According to court documents, she was informed of the plot by the crew of an unnamed international new organization investigating the dark web.