3 things to know Tuesday

One Tree announces new cider flavor; CDA School Board makes mask wearing 'strongly recommended' in schools; Spokane doctor accused of kidnapping plot

One Tree Cider House has announced the newest addition to their flavor profile: blackberry rhubarb!

The announcement of the new flavor comes just in time for summer. It will be hitting local grocery stores this week!

The cider house teased the new flavor on their Instagram for weeks. They finally announced the brew on Up with KREM Tuesday morning.

The Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to make mask wearing in schools ‘strongly recommended’ instead of required.

A pair of resolutions passed with a 3-2 vote for each. One resolution applied to students, the other to staff. The new policy goes into effect Wednesday.

A Spokane doctor is accused of plotting to have his estranged wife assaulted, kidnapped and drugged on the dark web.