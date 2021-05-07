3 things to know Tuesday

Level 3 evacuations in place for Andrus Fire burning in West Plains; Batterman Fire grows to 7,900 acres; Suspect arrested for hitting vehicles with concrete on I-5.

A brush fire burning on Monday near Andrus Road in the West Plains between Airway Heights and Cheney is prompting Level 3 evacuations.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney is assisting with the fire. He said in a tweet that the fire is approximately 250 to 300 acres in size and burning in heavy timber. Multiple aircraft are on the scene.

A brush fire burning in Douglas County near East Wenatchee has prompted Level 3 evacuations and grown to at least 7,900 acres. It is about 10% contained as of Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The fire grew 5,400 acres over 24 hours.

The Batterman Road Fire located near Grant and Batterman Roads began burning on the Fourth of July, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday after throwing chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on I-5 near Federal Way.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. stating a pedestrian threw a rock at a vehicle, damaging the windshield near the South 272nd interchange.