3 things to know Tuesday

WSU plans to hold classes in-person next fall, a resolution to lift limits on gatherings passed in the Idaho house, and the Spokane arena received 3,000 vaccines.

Washington State University is planning to hold classes in person for the fall 2021 semester, according to an email sent Monday afternoon.

University leaders said they are making plans in accordance with state and public health guidelines.

“While details remain to be finalized, we are planning for a robust in‑person student experience both inside and outside the classroom for fall 2021 and beyond,” university leaders wrote in a message to the WSU community. “While each of our campus locations around the state has its own constraints and opportunities, we look forward to a return to in‑person activities as soon as possible.” Read more.

Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions.

The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Read more.

Members of the Washington National Guard arrived in Spokane Monday to help with the operation of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site is expected to open at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27, two days later than the date initially announced. The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed on Monday that it received the first shipment of 3,000 Moderna vaccines for the site.