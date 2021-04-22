3 things to know Thursday

Spokane doctor accused in kidnapping plot appears in federal court; Spokane school board moves forward with downtown stadium option; Loren Culp to run for Congress.

A Spokane doctor accused of plotting to have his estranged wife assaulted, kidnapped and drugged on the dark web appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Ilg is charged with attempted kidnapping after the FBI was tipped off about the plot by the woman. According to court documents, she was informed of the plot by the crew of an unnamed international news organization investigating the dark web.

SPOKANE, Wash — The board for Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with the plan for the stadium to be located downtown.

During the meeting, board members discussed their opinions on which location would be best for students.

SPS Board President Jerrall Haynes motioned to the school board to approve district leadership to engage in negotiations to create a partnership with businesses (like Spokane Civic Theatre) to further explore the concept of a downtown stadium.

Former Washington State governor candidate Loren Culp filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday to run for Congress in the state’s 4th District.

Culp ran an unsuccessful campaign against Governor Jay Inslee in 2020 and refused to concede. Inslee was elected to a third term with 57% of the vote.