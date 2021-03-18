x
3 things to know Thursday

Overnight fire burns through North Spokane elementary school; Tyler Rambo's mother shares body camera footage; Watch Bulldog Madness on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KREM 2

Overnight fire burns through North Spokane elementary school

A fire broke out in a North Spokane elementary school early Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. to see the majority of St. Charles Elementary damaged.

Spokane Fire Department battalion chief, David Heizer, said the priority shifted to protecting the church attached to the school.

Read more.

'I don't know how he was found guilty': Tyler Rambo's mother shares body camera footage

The mother of a man found guilty of assaulting three police officers in the 2019 Coeur d’Alene Fourth of July shooting shared body camera footage Wednesday that she said proves her son is innocent.  

A jury recently found Nicole Ellis’ son, Tyler Rambo, guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Read more.


Watch Bulldog Madness on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KREM 2

The NCAA Tournament is upon us and KREM 2 has the best stories coming up on Thursday, March 18 during our Bulldog Madness special at 7 p.m.

As the Bulldogs prepare for their undefeated title run, we'll bring you the most important moments from their pre-tournament press conference. KREM 2 will also highlight our three other local teams that made it to the Big Dance. You'll hear from Eastern Washington men's basketball, Gonzaga women's basketball and Washington State women's basketball.

Read more.

