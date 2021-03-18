3 things to know Thursday

Overnight fire burns through North Spokane elementary school; Tyler Rambo's mother shares body camera footage; Watch Bulldog Madness on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KREM 2

A fire broke out in a North Spokane elementary school early Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. to see the majority of St. Charles Elementary damaged.

Spokane Fire Department battalion chief, David Heizer, said the priority shifted to protecting the church attached to the school.

The mother of a man found guilty of assaulting three police officers in the 2019 Coeur d’Alene Fourth of July shooting shared body camera footage Wednesday that she said proves her son is innocent.

A jury recently found Nicole Ellis’ son, Tyler Rambo, guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.





The NCAA Tournament is upon us and KREM 2 has the best stories coming up on Thursday, March 18 during our Bulldog Madness special at 7 p.m.