3 things to know Thursday

No government entities in Idaho will require a vaccine passport, most deputies in Spokane County are expected to be wearing cameras by the end of the year and more.

Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Wednesday banning all state governmental entities from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” – or proof of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens to receive public services or access facilities.

“Idahoans should be given the choice to receive the vaccine. We should not violate Idahoans’ personal freedoms by requiring them to receive it,” Little said. “Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens. Vaccine passports restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal. Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.” Read more

In recent years, body cameras have become more and more common for law enforcement across the country. Spokane city police have worn them for years. But Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies still don't.

That's now expected to change in 2021. The Board of Spokane County Commissioners voted Tuesday to give the green light to Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to sign a contract purchasing the cameras. Read more

Gonzaga men's basketball came up one game short of winning the national championship this season.