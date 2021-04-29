3 things to know Thursday

Nearly 100 infected with COVID-19 at Republic super-spreader event; Spokane Co. won't meet Phase 3 metrics, health officer says; INW colleges on vaccine requirements

A three day long super-spreader event in Republic, Washington is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ferry County. As of Wednesday, nearly 100 people have been infected.

The event was set up to recruit new Eagle’s Club members the weekend of April 9-11. Some said it was advertised as a protest against COVID restrictions. The club president said it was simply a dinner and poker night to attract new members.

Spokane County will likely move back to Phase 2 in Washington state's reopening plan next week, limiting capacity at restaurants, gyms and other businesses.

The next evaluation for counties in Washington will take place on Monday, May 3 so coronavirus numbers from the weekend can be included, a spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee's office said on Wednesday. An announcement will be made via press conference on Tuesday, May 4.

Washington State University has joined a handful of higher education institutions that are requiring COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2021, including others in the state.