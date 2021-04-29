3 things to know Thursday

A three day long super-spreader event in Republic, Washington is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ferry County. As of Wednesday, nearly 100 people have been infected.
The event was set up to recruit new Eagle’s Club members the weekend of April 9-11. Some said it was advertised as a protest against COVID restrictions. The club president said it was simply a dinner and poker night to attract new members.
Tune in to
Spokane County will likely move back to Phase 2 in Washington state's reopening plan next week, limiting capacity at restaurants, gyms and other businesses.
The next evaluation for counties in Washington will take place on Monday, May 3 so coronavirus numbers from the weekend can be included, a spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee's office said on Wednesday. An announcement will be made via press conference on Tuesday, May 4.
Washington State University has joined a handful of higher education institutions that are requiring COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2021, including others in the state.
WSU students and staff will have to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination to engage in activities at a campus or location. All students living in university-owned housing will need to provide proof of vaccination, or approved exemption, by Aug. 6, 2021. Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University, both in Washington state, will also require that students are fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall.
RELATED: The warmest day so far this year