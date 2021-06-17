3 things to know Thursday

City Council reacts to housing officer's racism allegations; Caretaker charged in connection to living facility death; Spokane Arena mass vaccination site closing

On Wednesday, Spokane City Council members released a statement in reaction to the resignation of Cupid Alexander who for the last seven months has been in charge of Spokane's homelessness response.

In an email obtained by KREM earlier on Wednesday, Alexander, Director for the Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division, accused City Administrator Johnnie Perkins of treating him differently because he is Black.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Spokane Arena will close on June 17, a spokesperson for The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday.

The DOH is transitioning the state-led mass vaccination efforts from stationary sites to mobile vaccination clinics. This is causing the last state mass vaccination site located at Spokane Arena to close.

The Washington Attorney General's Office has filed charges against a supported living facility worker related to the death of a resident in February 2019.