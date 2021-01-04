3 things to know Thursday

Voting is open for Spokane's new city flag; Mariners welcome fans back for opening day; Kootenai County Commissioner suggests removing veteran health board member

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Flag Commission is ready for residents to make the final choice on the city's next flag.

After receiving a total of 400 submissions, the commission has selected 12 finalists to be voted on by Spokane residents. The Spokane Flag Commission will be opening a voting portal where the public will be able to rank the finalists to decide which one will become the fourth official Spokane flag, "replacing the ungainly and publicly unknown current flag which dates from the late 1970s," a release from the Flag Commission reads.

SEATTLE — The fact that the balls are rolling again at Temple Billiards in Pioneer Square has owner Rolando Salinas relieved.

With Phase 3's increased capacity inside bars and restaurants and news that nearby T-Mobile Park will be letting fans attend Seattle Mariners games starting next week, Salinas believes things are looking up.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A record-breaking number of applicants are pining for a seat on the Panhandle Health District board, the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for PHD said.