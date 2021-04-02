3 things to know this Thursday

A study done by a team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that the sleep aid melatonin may help prevent illness from COVID-19. It found that melatonin use is "strongly associated with a 28% reduced likelihood" of a positive COVID-19 test. For African Americans, the reduction in likelihood goes up to 52 percent. Read more.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has set up a mass vaccination site at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. So far, over 3,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Wenatchee site, with none of them wasted. There are 975 appointments booked each day. Read more.
With ballots for the Feb. 9 special election due soon, supporters of the Spokane Public Schools levy are making their final push to get out the vote in favor. The levy would increase existing property taxes in order to pay for services ranging from school nurses to AP classes. District leaders can publicly explain why they're asking for more money, but they aren't legally allowed to directly advocate for people to vote for it. That's where Citizens for Spokane Schools comes in, an organized group of mostly parent-activists. Read more.