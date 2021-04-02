3 things to know this Thursday

Study shows melatonin may help prevent COVID-19; inside look at a mass vaccine site in Wenatchee; and parents make final push for Spokane school levy.

A study done by a team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that the sleep aid melatonin may help prevent illness from COVID-19. It found that melatonin use is "strongly associated with a 28% reduced likelihood" of a positive COVID-19 test. For African Americans, the reduction in likelihood goes up to 52 percent. Read more.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has set up a mass vaccination site at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. So far, over 3,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Wenatchee site, with none of them wasted. There are 975 appointments booked each day. Read more.