3 things to know this Thursday

A large development in Spokane Valley known only as "Project Fireball" for months has been shrouded in mystery. But a new permit filed with the city again points to Seattle-based Amazon's involvement in the project. Another planning document also identifies the project as a "distribution facility." Read more .

Five House committees worked Wednesday on their pieces of sweeping legislation that would send $1,400 stimulus payments to some Americans. It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. Democratic leaders hope for House passage later this month, with Senate approval and a bill on Biden’s desk by mid-March. Read more.