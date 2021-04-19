3 things to know Monday

Palouse highway fire contained, cause under investigation; Coeur d'Alene Schools reevaluating mask requirement; No. 1 college basketball recruit making decision

High winds created dangerous conditions on the Palouse Highway Sunday night.

The Northern Lakes Fire District is reported a small fire in a wooded area at the east end of Chilco Road near Hayden Creek.

That fire has since been contained as of 9 o'clock last night.

The Coeur d'Alene School District board will be evaluating their mask requirement after push back from parents, according to a spokesperson from the district.

After months of protests, trustees will meet Monday evening to discuss the contentious policy 1207.

It's time for the recruiting decision Gonzaga men's basketball fans have been waiting for.

Chet Holmgren, the top ranked recruit in the 2021 class, announced on Saturday that he will decide what college he will be committing to on Monday at 9 a.m.