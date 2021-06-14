3 things to know Monday

Class of 2021 first to graduate in Riverfront Park; WA panel approves sports betting in tribal casinos; Firefighters train for wildfire season at Fairchild AFB.

On Sunday afternoon, crews at the Riverfront Park Pavilion in downtown Spokane rushed to reset the venue between graduation ceremonies for Lewis and Clark and Ferris High Schools.

Seven Spokane Public Schools district high schools in total are sending off the class of 2021 from the Riverfront Park Pavilion - the first time the district has used the venue for the ceremonies.

The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos.

Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0, with two excused, on the requests from all 15 tribes to approve the amendments and send them to Gov. Jay Inslee for his approval.