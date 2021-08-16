3 things to know Monday

Apartment fire engulfs a Browne's Addition complex, thousands in Spokane Valley are set to lose power, USDA to boost food stamp benefits

The Spokane Fire Department said two people died in an apartment fire Monday morning. A firefighter was also injured during the fire.

Tiffany Manor apartments on W 2nd Avenue in Spokane's Brown's Addition neighborhood caught on fire early Monday morning. Read more

For two hours on Monday, 12,500 Spokane Valley residents will lose power in order to protect ospreys and prevent long-term outages.

The power outage is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. Ospreys like to build their nests on power poles which creates a hazard for both the birds and residents. Read more

The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. Read more