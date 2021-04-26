3 things to know Monday

Spokane Public Schools' community forum on proposed boundary changes; Duane Hagadone, founder of Hagadone Corp., dies at 88; Washington legislators adjourn session

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — For the first time in 40 years, Spokane Public Schools proposed major changes to school boundaries. The overhaul would impact thousands of local families.

As growth in the city has changed, school enrollment numbers shifted. This has led to dramatic differences in school sizes. The district is adding three new middle schools, thus moving to a 6-8 grade middle school configuration.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press, one of the pillars of Coeur d'Alene passed away Saturday afternoon.

Duane B. Hagadone, 88, died at his winter home in Palm Desert, Calif., family members confirmed.

Mr. Hagadone built one of the Inland Northwest's strongest business empires, including The Coeur d'Alene Resort, a newspaper group whose flagship paper is the Coeur d'Alene Press, restaurants, boat dealerships, rental properties and more.

SEATTLE — Washington state lawmakers approved a spending plan that will keep Washington's most important programs running for the next two years as they adjourned the 105-day session on Sunday.

On Saturday, House and Senate Democrats presented a $59 billion budget that funds schools, health care, housing programs and rental assistance, among many other areas.